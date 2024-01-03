Police make two arrests, seize drugs and handgun

A 32-year-old man and 27-year-old woman face multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking following an investigation in Prince Albert.

Cody Wiegers and Keanna Knife were arrested on Dec. 27 after officers were called to a business in the RM of Buckland. Investigators then executed a search warrant at a residence in the East Hill area of Prince Albert.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service press release issued on Tuesday, officers found and seized a 9mm handgun with ammunition, 1290.7 grams of methamphetamine, .38 handgun ammunition, and $2,305.

The arrests and seizures are part of a drug trafficking and firearms investigation members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team started in late November.