Police make one arrest after 34-year-old Paddockwood man killed in hit and run

RCMP officers have made one arrest after a 34-year-old man from Paddockwood was hit and killed outside a business in Northside on Hwy 2.

Charges against the suspect pending. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation. Updates will be provided when available.

Police have notified the family of the deceased. His identity has not been released because charges have not been laid.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian outside a business on Hwy 2. Police and EMS responded and found an injured man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince Albert RCMP officers began patrolling the area after determining the suspect fled the scene after hitting the man. Officers found the driver in the community of Little Red River at around 11 p.m. where he was arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Residents can also submit tips anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.