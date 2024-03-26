Police make four arrests following Monday morning weapons complaint

Prince Albert police have arrested four people and seized firearms and ammunition following a weapons complaint on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 Block of Ninth Street East at around 6:07 a.m. following reports of a gunshot in the area. Officers visited a residence on the block, where they observed firearms and ammunition.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man. They also seized two firearms, several pellet guns, and “a large amount of ammunition.”

No injuries were reported during the incident. Police are still investigating.