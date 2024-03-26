Catholic Division selected for Teacher Innovation Fund grant

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division was a successful applicant for the recently announced Teacher Innovation Fund.

Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill unveiled the program in January. The aim is to promote teacher-led solutions to classroom needs.

At the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday, March 18 director of education Lorel Trumier told the board that Ecole Holy Cross School Grade 3 teacher Simon Lambert had been a successful application.

“We are happy that we were actually one of the school divisions that will receive a project,” Trumier said. “Simon Lambert was the teacher who initiated the innovation project … and there were several things that he wants to work on to improve the environment that the students work in to help him with his instructional strategies.”

For the pilot project that will run until the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Lambert will receive $70,000 to equip his classroom with microphones, adaptable desks that can be converted to standing desks, and other items.

“(It’s) things like having some technology available to him and some self-regulation kinds of elements within his classroom and some sound system,” Trumier explained. “All these pieces are pieces that are going to help him do his job and ultimately make the environment more amenable and conducive to learning.”

At the time of the announcement by Cockrill, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) was beginning their still ongoing job actions and it was viewed as a distraction from the Classroom Complexity component of the STF job action rationale.

Trumier said the division was pleased to have an initiative selected.

“That’s what he wants to work on that innovation and we’re glad that he was able to receive those dollars. It’s a great coup for Holy Cross,” she said.

According to Trumier, the Ministry of Education will be monitoring for the success of each initiative.

