Police make 1 arrest in hit-and-run investigation

Prince Albert police made one arrest following an investigation into a hit-and-run that occurred in a parking lot near the Art Hauser Centre early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from serious injuries after being hit. Parkland Ambulance transported the man to hospital.

The suspects involved in the hit-and-run left the scene. Police later tracked the vehicle to the 800 Block of Sixth Street East where they seized the vehicle and made one arrest.

Officers continue to investigate.