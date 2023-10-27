Trick or Treat!

In a few short days little, and even large, ghosts or goblins will be visiting your door. Halloween is that fun time when we can wear costumes, celebrating the season! But making Halloween a safe time for all little visitors is essential. Here’s what you can do:

Plan a route with your children so you know where they are always. Set a time to return home.

Children follow that route – don’t take short cuts through back alleys or unlit parks.

Children over nine should always go out as a group or have adult supervision. Younger children should always be supervised.

Children visit houses that are well lit and never go inside the house.

The temptation to dart across the street "for better treats" on the other side is great but always cross at the corner and look both ways before crossing the street.

Motorists, please slow down in residential areas and be alert for the goblins running around.

Parents, it might be a good idea to sew some reflective fabric to any costume.

Children should always carry a flashlight and in case of an emergency a whistle to signal for help.

Be aware of strangers!

Pick a costume that has bright fabrics so that the child can be seen.

Avoid costumes that are long with loose sleeves, pants or skirts. Check to see that the costume is flame resistant.

Avoid carrying props such as a sword, knife or gun. It is one more thing to carry and might be mistaken for the real thing.

Make sure each goblin wears proper footwear and dresses according to the weather.

Consider face paint or make-up instead of a mask so that the child can see clearly. If the child is wearing a wig, hat or scarf make sure it is secured tightly – they can see and ear too!

When decorating your yard or house avoid pumpkins with candles instead consider a flashlight or electric light.

Pets will be excited as guests come to the door. Consider placing them in a room out of harm’s way.

If the weather is bad, make sure to keep steps and walkways free from debris.

Instead of trick or treaty consider a neighborhood party for the children complete with games, treats and scary videos.

Instead of giving away candy, use stickers, trading cards, activity sheets, gift certificates or other creative items.

Make sure that the children do not eat any of the treats until they are examined by an adult. Throw out any unwrapped items, have torn or loose packaging or that appears to have small holes in the wrappers. Don’t let children eat homemade treats unless you know the source who provided them.

Halloween is supposed to be a fun time. Don’t let an incident like a fall ruin the day. For those adults choosing to celebrate Halloween either at one of the local bars or during a house party at home, make sure you plan a safe ride home. Have a designated driver or take a taxi. Have a safe Halloween night!