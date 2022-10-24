Fiddler-Schultz scores five times as Hitmen top Raiders 6-2

A five goal effort from captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz proved key for the Calgary Hitmen as they downed the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders would open up the scoring early at the 2:57 mark as Sloan Stanick sniped his third of the season past Hitmen goaltender Brayden Peters on the power play.

But the Raiders could not stop Riley Fiddler-Schultz on Sunday afternoon as the Hitmen captain would strike for five goals in the contest, with four coming in the first period.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says that Prince Albert was showing promising signs earlier in the road trip, but came out flat against Calgary.

“You give up four first period goals, it’s not the start that you want. You look at the big picture, two steps forward with a good game in Edmonton along with a good effort in Red Deer and then a subpar one here.”

Fiddler-Schultz scored at the 5:11 on the power play, again at 14:35 mark, and two quick goals less than thirty seconds apart at 16:52 and 17:18 to give Calgary a 4-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The fourth goal off the stick of Fiddler-Schultz chased starting goaltender Max Hildebrand for Prince Albert.

Calgary outshot the Raiders 14-12 in the first period.

Grayden Siepmann got the lone goal in the second period for Calgary at the 2:27 mark of the second period.

Fiddler-Schultz continued his career night in the third period striking for his fifth goal of the contest just over thirty seconds into the third period.

The Raiders would get one back at the 13:12 mark off the stick of Owen Boucher, his first as a Raider after being acquired earlier this season from the Winnipeg ICE.

Calgary outshot the Raiders 46-31 in the contest.

Truitt says he wants to see the Raiders return to form next weekend at home.

“I want a response, I want the intensity we had in Red Deer. I want the success we had in Edmonton. We got to refocus and reset and turn the page. We have to go to work. The foundation for everything is work ethic and not cheating. We didn’t execute very well at all.”

The Raiders return home on Saturday, Oct. 29 when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7:00pm.