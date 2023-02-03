Police investigating whereabouts of inmate missing from Sask. Penitentiary

Police are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary sometime on Thursday.

During the 9:30 p.m. count in the minimum-security unit on Feb. 2, staff members discovered that Brian Patrick Aubichon was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert detachment of the RCMP. A warrant for the inmate’s arrest has been issued.

Brian Patrick Aubichon is 24 years old, measures 5’8” in height and weighs 146 pounds. He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

Aubichon is currently serving a sentence of four years, four months, and nine days for robbery.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Brian Patrick Aubichon is asked to contact the police.