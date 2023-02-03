Power tools and generator reportedly stolen from Cumberland House shop during break-in

Cumberland House RCMP are investigating a reported break-in at the Northern Village of Cumberland House shop.

Investigation determined that between midnight and 9 a.m. the morning of Jan. 31, unknown individuals broke into the shop and stole various power tools and a generator.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Cumberland House RCMP at 306-888-5550. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.