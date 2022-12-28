Police investigating gun incident on Tuesday

Prince Albert Police are investigating a gun incident in the city on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27 just after 2:30 p.m., Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to the Victoria Hospital for a report of a 46-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim attended to the hospital on their own shortly after the incident occurred in the 200 Block of 28th Street West.

The incident is not believed to be random and no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area of 28th Street West and 2nd Avenue West around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 27 to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.