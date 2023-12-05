Police identify person arrested in fatal collision on Central Avenue

Prince Albert Police have made an arrest and are continuing to investigate after a fatal collision on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Central Ave. and 28th Street East shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The Prince Albert Police Service has charged 22-year-old Kayla Walker with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing death and operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

Walker made her first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday morning.

Parkland Ambulance and Prince Albert Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police confirmed that the passenger, 30-year-old Daniellea Clarke, passed away as a result of the motor vehicle collision.

The 53-year-old driver in the vehicle with Daniellea at the time of the collision was transported to the Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate.

Officers with the Prince Albert Police Major Crimes, Forensic Identification Section (FIS) and RCMP collision Reconstructionists were called out to assist with the investigation.

The scene was shut down to the public overnight as police investigated.

The Prince Albert Police Service is asking for any members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to contact police with information at 306-953-4222.

The Prince Albert Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate.