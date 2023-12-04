Fatal collision near Tisdale takes life of Prince Albert man

A collision near Tisdale has taken the life of a Prince Albert man.

According to Tisdale RCMP On Dec. 3 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Tisdale RCMP responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, south of Tisdale.

Tisdale RCMP officers immediately responded.

Initial investigation has determined an SUV and a car collided at an intersection on Highway 3.

The male driver and lone occupant of the car was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 57-year-old from Prince Albert and his family has been notified.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening. The four passengers were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

As a result of investigation an adult male was arrested in Tisdale on Dec. 3., 36 year-old Brian McNab, from Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, is charged with one count of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death and four counts of dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Dec. 4.

Tisdale RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist. The highway was closed for on-scene investigation and has since re-opened.