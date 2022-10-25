Police continue to investigate after city sees fifth robbery in one week

The Prince Albert Police Service is continuing to investigate a string of robberies and vehicle thefts in the city over the past week, including a similar incident that occurred on Sunday evening outside a multi-unit residential building in the 1400 Block of 28th Street East.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, a woman reported that she was confronted by two people outside the building who threatened her with a firearm before fleeing in her vehicle, heading south on 15th Avenue East. No one was injured.

The stolen vehicle was described as a gray 2003 Dodge Durango SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 748 MLX.

Since Oct. 16, officers have responded to four reports of robberies involving suspects confronting drivers at various locations in Prince Albert.

“The investigations into each of these incidents is progressing and officers are reviewing each file to identify possible connections,” said a media release from PAPS. “We continue to ask the public to be aware and notify police if you see suspicious activity. Keep your vehicle locked and call 911 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.