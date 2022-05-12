Police ask for help locating escaped prisoner

Deschambault Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who escaped police custody.

Keith McCallum, 22, fled on foot while being escorted to a parked police vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on May 4. McCallum was in court to address numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, break and enter, and failure to comply.

As a result, McCallum has been charged with escaping lawful custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Deschambault Lake RCMP are actively working to locate him.

McCallum is described as approximately 5’8” tall and 140 lbs. He has black chin-length hair often pulled back in a ponytail and brown eyes. Keith is known to frequent the community of Pelican Narrows.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keith McCallum is asked to call Deschambault Lake RCMP at 306-632-2392, 911 in an emergency, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.