Police arrested two in connection with Prince Albert drug trafficking investigation

A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers investigating reports of drug trafficking in Prince Albert arrested Colin Shane Patrick Umpherville in the 600 Block of Marquis Road East. He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime, and resisting arrest in relation to this investigation. Umpherville was also found to have a warrant for breach of parole conditions.

Jazmine Jean Crowe was arrested at the scene and is further charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Upon further investigation, police located more than 130 grams of meth, crack cocaine, a scale, a cell phone, more than $400 in cash, and drug packaging materials.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Friday.