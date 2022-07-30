Police are requesting public assistance in locating missing Shellbrook man

Shellbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old.

Isaiah Arcand was reported missing to police on July 29 when he was last in contact with his family.

He is described as being 5’9” tall, slim build, with brown hair that may be longer in length.

Arcand may be on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Prince Albert or Saskatoon, but this has not been confirmed by police.

If you see Isaiah Arcand or know of his whereabouts, please contact Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-468-2969, 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.