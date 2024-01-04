Pine Grove inmate pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital

A 23-year-old female inmate who was found unresponsive in a common area at Pine Grove Correctional Centre has been declared dead.

EMS transported the inmate to Victoria Hospital after she was found in the common area at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday. She was declared deceased at around 2:05 p.m. Foul play is not suspected.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.