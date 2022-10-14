Piano Bar: Art & Sound a “cool affair” returns Friday evening

The Mann Art Gallery’s Piano Bar: Art & Sound returns on Friday evening between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This is the fourth version of this event, which is designed as an after-work wind-down is the ideal way to kick-off your weekend. Mann Art Gallery Curator Marcus Miller said it’s a cool affair that is classy and casual.

“We always thought of these things as, ‘okay you are going to end off your work week here at the Mann Art Gallery,’” Miller said.

“Come and chill out, have something to eat, have a nice drink, enjoy the music, enjoy the art and then go to the movies, go to the play or do whatever you want. It’s 5 until 7:30 so it’s not all night, it’s not the evening’s highlight, this is how you start your weekend off.”

He said the event is similar to those held Quebec between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. where you go somewhere for a bite and then go to whatever you are attending.

The idea to start a piano bar came about in April. Miller said every event has been well attended.

“We were holding back the first few times because of COVID,” he explained. “We were still worried about it, (thinking) ‘we don’t want to pack the place and we don’t want to be responsible for a super spreaders or anything like that.’ We were careful, but I’m telling you, every time it has been full, it has just felt really, really good.

“Especially when we first had this in April, everybody just felt so great about being normal again,” he added. “It was wonderful and they have all gone that way.”

They hope it becomes a highlight in the monthly calendar and by enjoying our carefully selected wines, beers, signature cocktails and upscale appetizers, you’ll be supporting the gallery’s ambitious plans for the future.

“We are hoping to make this like a monthly affair so it’s regular on people’s agendas, but I know that the second time we had this Malcolm Jenkins was in the crowd and he said ‘you know you should do this weekly’.” Miller said.

Miller agreed with Jenkins, but said there is a lot of work required behind the scenes to host the event.

“If you do your work properly it looks like it’s effortless and it does,” Miller explained. “We have lots of volunteers behind the scenes doing the bussing and in the kitchens preparing the appetizers. We have got a very good person on the board as our Sommelier, so he’s great at picking out the drinks and we make signature cocktails every time.”

Miller said the event has been fun for everybody.

“Everybody looks good in the gallery and we have got great shots of everything, so it’s a terrific affair for us,” he said. “It’s something that really makes sense for the Mann Art Gallery because it’s music and it’s art. It’s a great sort of chill out place and it’s classy. People dress up so it’s kind of wonderful.”

Tickets are $20/person and for those 19-years-old and over and can be purchased on the website or in-person at Mann Art Gallery.

Your ticket grants you admission, and there is a cash bar on site with a selection of appetizers for purchase.

“It’s a really good thing, it’s a very good thing for all of us. It’s just, it’s a totally an enjoyable evening,” Miller said.

Guest pianist Rich Miller will be the featured artist on Friday.

