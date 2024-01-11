Performing Arts Warehouse returning to Telemiracle for third consecutive year

Telemiracle announced their selection of 75 local Saskatchewan talent for Telemiracle 48 on Dec. 6 and among those selected were Prince Albert’s Performing Arts Warehouse dance group.

This will be the third consecutive year that the group has performed at Telemiracle.

Dancers Madelynn Remy, 18, Halleigh Beaulac, 18 and Ella Attree, 16, are all excited to return to the Telemiracle stage.

“It means a lot to our group because it’s very fun,” Remy said. “We also have a few of our members who were sick kids. It just it means a lot to them, their families and us that we get to contribute back to the community.”

“This is my third year performing and it’s one of the best experiences ever,” Beaulac said. “It’s so fun…. It’s very special. It’s kind of like a tradition almost now to go to Telemiracle and perform live.”

“We have done it for so many years. It’s just become a really fun thing for us to do so I most definitely look forward to it,” Attree added.

The group works every regular practice on their performance. Remy says the group has a jazz/funk style.

“We’re constantly practising,” Beaulac explained. “It was one of our competition pieces from last year that we’re recycling … so we’ve been practising it for a very long time.”

Performing Arts Warehouse dancers range in age from 16 to 18 and have been together as a group for years.

“We’ve probably been actually dancing together since we were nine,” Beaulac said.

“I’m one of the youngest in the group. Most of them are 18 and 17, and there’s two of us that are 16,” Attree said.

Both Beaulac and Remy have been with the Performing Arts Warehouse since they were three.

“We’re like family. We’re best friends,” Beaulac said.

The group will be doing a live performance unlike other performers who are taping their performances. Beaulac is excited to perform live again.

“It was a really big cool experience that we did last year,” she said. “It was really fortunate for us because we weren’t supposed to perform live, but we got to because a lot of other dancers were out sick actually. Then they called us and said we were able to perform live last year because the year before we had to film it.

“I’m sure the energy will be really high and it will be super fun,” she added.

Because the performance is not a competition piece, Attree said the group isn’t nervous about taking the Telemiracle stage.

“It’s not like competition where we have to get marked or judged on it,” she explained. “We’re just trying to entertain other people and do it for a good cause.”

The Performing Arts Warehouse is working hard to better the amount they raised last year, which means more than $5,000. Remy said they’ve done a lot of fundraising.

“So far we’ve done a cheer basket and then we’ve also just finished doing a bottle drive. We have a couple more things planned,” Remy said.

TeleMiracle 48, in support of “Saskatchewan’s Charity” the Kinsmen Foundation, will be broadcast live from REAL District in Regina. The entire 20-hour telethon can be seen on the CTV Saskatchewan network, starting at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, and concluding at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The entire show will also be live-streamed at www.telemiracle.com, beginning with “Countdown to TeleMiracle” on February 24 at 6:15 pm.

Other performers from the region include Melfort’s Paisley Rolheiser and Nikki Trecartin, Dale Von Bieker from Nipawin, Ellie Murray and Shelby Murphy from Melfort, Lorna McEwen and Terry Hamilton from Tisdale, Drew Derksen from Carrot River and For the Love of County from Arborfield.

Taya Lebel, who is originally from Prince Albert but listed as from Saskatoon, is also performing.