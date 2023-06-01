Patrick Nogier appointed as interim Chief of Police for Prince Albert Police Service

A 30-year member of the Saskatoon Police Service and Superintendent of the Criminal Investigations Division has been appointed as the interim Chief of Police for the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

The Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners announced on Wednesday that Patrick Nogier would fill the position, two weeks after Chief Jon Bergen announced his retirement.

“We look forward to working together toward the change that is necessary to ensure a safe community that is confident in the brave men and women of our Service,” said Board Chair Janet Carriere. “The Board very much looks forward to working with someone as highly regarded in the Province as Patrick Nogier, to get us through this next period with a focus on the safety and wellbeing of all our community.”

Nogier said in a press release he is positive and enthusiastic as he assumes the interim role.

”Right from June 1st my goal will be stability and harmony within the Prince Albert Police Service, for the benefit of the community it serves,” he said. “It is my great honor and privilege to be named as the interim Chief of Police in Prince Albert. Together, we will begin a next chapter that I am confident will reflect renewed dedication, collaboration, and a shared vision of a safe and strong future.”

President of the Prince Albert Police Association Cst. Nolan Carter welcomed the new interim Chief and expressed excitement for Nogier’s term to begin.

“We know there will be many changes and some challenges, but we are looking forward to a bright future for the Service and the community,” said Carter. “Our members are committed to working with Chief Nogier as well as the Police Board. The Prince Albert Police Association wants to build positive relationships for the betterment of our members and the city we serve.”

Since beginning his policing career with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) in 1993, Nogier has received numerous awards and accolades for his achievements over the last 30 years, including The Order of Merit – Police Forces and Police Exemplary Service Medal from the Governor General of Canada.

He played a significant role in implementing Saskatchewan’s first Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and as a result, Nogier was recognized with the SPS Chiefs Award of Excellence, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Excellence in Policing Award, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Canadian Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“I recognize that building trust is a journey that requires time, patience, and consistent effort. It is not a task that can be accomplished overnight,” said Nogier. “However, I pledge a resolute commitment to earning that trust. I ask for your partnership, your guidance, and your willingness to engage in constructive dialogue as we tackle this process together.”

Nogier has also been heavily involved with youth hockey. He is the chair of the Western Hockey League’s Players Advisory Council, and coached the Saskatoon Contacts and Saskatoon Stars to appearances in the Telus and Esso Cups respectively.