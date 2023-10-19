Patrick Nogier announced as new chief of Prince Albert Police Service

Prince Albert has a new police chief.

On Thursday, the board of police commissioners announced Patrick Nogier will be taking over as head of the Prince Albert Police Service. He’s been interim chief since June, following the former chief’s departure.

“I firmly believe that our future holds immense promise,” said Nogier in a news release.

“With innovation, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to the principles of justice and equity, we can create a police service that not only meets the needs of today, but also sets the stage for generations to come.”

Prior to coming to Prince Albert, Nogier worked in Saskatoon as the superintendent overseeing the Criminal Investigations Division. His career at the Saskatoon Police Service dates back to 1993 in a variety of roles, such as patrol, canine, forensic identification, the Sex and Crime Child Abuse Unit, and the Internet and Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

According to the release, Nogier played a “significant role” in developing the province’s first ICE unit.

“The board believes Patrick is the right person for the job and are confident that he is both prepared and eager to meet the challenges associated with supporting the vision of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners,” said Chair Janet Carriere.

“As we move forward, it is vital that we continue to have strong leadership.”

In the interim role, Nogier has vowed to work towards transparency, both internally and externally, along with repairing Indigenous relationships and responding to 45 inquiry recommendations released in July.

“As chief of police, I am dedicated to leading this service with integrity, accountability, and a deep respect for the dignity of every individual. Together, we will strengthen our bonds, face challenges head-on, and create a future where everyone feels safe, valued, and heard,” he said.

Prince Albert’s prior chief, Jon Bergen, left the police service following an investigation into the death of a toddler. Bergen said he and his family received harassment following the incident, and felt his decisions moving forward to discipline or investigate members could be seen as biased.

The police service’s former public relations and media coordinator resigned shortly after. The position was left vacant for months, before Deepan Gasgupta was appointed in September.

Mayor Greg Dionne said he’s pleased that Nogier has taken the long-term commitment as chief.

“He is a relationship builder who possesses extensive policing experience and has shown a commitment to keeping our city and its residents and visitors safe,” he said.

Outside of policing, the release said Nogier is community-involved, particularly with hockey. Nogier and his wife of 33 years have two children.

A news conference on this announcement is scheduled for Monday. The Herald will be publishing a follow-up story with more details at that time.