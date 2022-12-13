PA’s Thevenot excited for Team Silvernagle revival

After taking some time off for family reasons earlier this year, Team Silvernagle led by skip Robyn Silvernagle is making a run for the Saskatchewan entry in the 2023 Scotties.

Team Silvernagle features a familiar face to the Prince Albert area. Lead Kara Thevenot has called Prince Albert home for over a decade and originally grew up on a farm just south of Birch Hills.

Thevenot says the comeback of the team was initiated by the mutual agreement of her longtime friend Silvernagle wanting to play together again after Robyn had to take a step back to look after her family.

“Robyn didn’t play, she had a child who was sick and in the hospital for the better part of a year. When they were able to come home in the fall, we talked about this a bit.

“In the fall we talked about it and things were going good at home for her. It started with Robyn, and I wanting to play together again and go out there and compete again.”

Although Team Silvernagle calls Twin Rivers Curling Club in North Battleford home, the team features talent from across the province.

Robyn Silvernagle calls Unity home, Thevenot is in Prince Albert and Third Kelly Schafer has roots in Swift Current. Schafer also appeared on Team Saskatchewan in the 2022 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship that was hosted in Prince Albert.

Thevenot says the team has had limited practice time and some aspects of the team game will take some time to adjust to.

“I would say it’s just tendencies. It makes it harder for Robyn to know where to put the broom down for each individual person. We can all throw a draw to the fore foot or a ten second hit. You don’t see the person throw as much. It’s harder on the skip. As long as we communicate a lot, the sweeping and stuff shouldn’t be a big deal, that will come. And then team dynamics, just getting along, knowing what someone needs if they miss a shot.”

The Curl SASK Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts playdowns will take play from Jan. 25-29, 2023 in Estevan. The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take place from Feb. 17-26 at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC.

