PA’s Henry suspended for prohibited substance

THe Brandon Wheat Kings will be without Matt Henry for their first round playoff series against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The WHL announced on Friday that the Prince Albert product has been suspended for eight games for a violation of the CHL’s Drug Education and Anti-Doping Policy.

The Wheat Kings released a statement following the announcement.

“Matt has expressed his regret over the situation and has agreed to participate in counseling to address this issue.” The statement reads. “The Brandon Wheat Kings fully support Matt in his journey to understanding and overcoming this challenge. We are committed to his health and well-being and will be with him every step of the way.”

In 37 games for the Wheat Kings this season, Henry posted a single assist and 100 penalty minutes.

The statement continues.

“Moving forward, the Brandon Wheat Kings will continue to work closely with the WHL to enhance our education and prevention programs related to performance-enhancing substances. It is our priority to ensure that each of our players has the knowledge and support they need to make informed decisions about their health and careers.”

“We ask for the media and our fans to respect Matt’s privacy as he embarks on this process. We believe in Matt’s ability to learn and grow from this experience.”

The Wheat Kings kicked off their first round playoff matchup against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday evening. Results were not available as of press time.

