RCMP have safe travel advice after snowstorm

RCMP advised on Friday morning that it has been snowing in much of the province and road conditions are poor in some areas.

This included all highways into Prince Albert including Highway 3, Highway 2 and Highway 55.

The Saskatchewan RCMP advise that before travelling on winter roads, check the weather and road conditions along your route on Saskatchewan Highway Hotline. If poor weather or road conditions exist or are forecasted, consider delaying travel if possible. If travel is necessary, stay on roads that have recently received road maintenance. Travellers can access information on road conditions and track what roads have been plowed, salted, and/or sanded within the last two hours at hotline.gov.sk.ca/map.

“If you determine it’s safe to head out, please consider the following winter driving tips first Scrape all the ice off your windows before driving – if you can’t see, you can’t drive safely, remove all snow from your vehicle, including from your headlights, taillights and roof,” the statement read.

RCMP also recommend you slow down on slippery or snowy road and be gentle and smooth when you accelerate, brake or steer.

They also state that using cruise control on icy or snowy roads can be dangerous. If you skid, your vehicle will accelerate and rapidly spin its wheels as it tries to maintain a constant speed.

They recommend being prepared for anything: consider stocking your vehicle with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.

And If you become stranded on the highway, do not leave your vehicle. Turn on your vehicle periodically to warm up, but try to conserve fuel. Make sure your tailpipe remains clear of ice and snow, or carbon monoxide could potentially seep into your vehicle.