Parkland Ambulance to upgrade communications hardware Thursday

Parkland Ambulance says emergency services will not be affected as they being updating their communication hardware on Thursday.

The organization issued a press release on Wednesday saying they anticipate the process will go smoothly.

Residents will not see any changes when dialing 9-1-1. However, callers who dial the organization’s non-urgent business number will now receive an automated messaging system. Parkland has asked residents to listen carefully to access the correct department.

Parkland communications centre handles an average of 1,000 incidents requiring paramedics every week.