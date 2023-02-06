Paramedics respond to fatal snowmobile crash near Candle Lake

Article has been updated to include additional information.

One person was killed in a single snowmobile collision near Candle Lake early Sunday morning.

Smeaton RCMP and Parkland Ambulance were called to the area of Fairway Drive around 2:45 a.m. The adult male driver and sole occupant on the snowmobile was declared deceased by paramedics at the scene.

The man has been identified as a 34-year-old from Martensville, according to police.

No others were injured in the accident.

Parkland Ambulance reported a busy weekend for Prince Albert’s paramedics. According to a media release, EMS responded to 104 incidents, including four vehicle collisions that resulted in hospitalization.

Around 2:28 a.m., a 34-year-old man was injured after his vehicle struck an animal on Highway 55, 25 km east of Prince Albert.

He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the Highway 916 turnoff on Highway 2 at 6:20 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle rollover.

A 25-year-old man was injured in the accident and was taken to hospital in Prince Albert in stable condition. He was later transferred to Royal University Hospital, where he is receiving further care.

Around 9:10 a.m., paramedics cared for a 21-year-old man with injuries after he was hit by a vehicle near the 200 Block of 2nd Ave. W.

He was taken to hospital in good condition.

At approximately 9:26 p.m., paramedics were called to the Anglin Lake junction on Highway 2 North for another accident involving a vehicle hitting a wild animal.

A 25-year-old woman with injuries was taken to hospital in stable condition to receive further care.