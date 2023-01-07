PAPS swears in 4 new officers at Tuesday ceremony

Four new officers have been welcomed to the Prince Albert Police Service following a swearing-in ceremony at the Prince Albert Provincial Court house Tuesday.

The recruits, Rhyse Teniuk, Ethan Ironside, Mathew Hagborg, and Tayler Milligan will begin training at the Saskatchewan Police College in Regina next week.

“Over the last four years, the Prince Albert Police Service has hired more than 20 new recruits and welcomed four experienced officers from other agencies,” said Chief of Police Jonathan Bergen. “Recruiting dedicated people is critically important to our continued success in responding to the many needs of our community as your police service.”

With the hiring of these four officers, 105 of 106 positions are filled within the Prince Albert Police Service.

“Since 2018, we have developed new partnerships with the Prince Albert Grand Council and the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan to identify and mentor qualified applicants. These partnerships provide support as hopeful applicants navigate the difficult and demanding recruitment process,” Deputy Chief of Police Farica Prince said. “These mentorship programs are a key recruiting strategy for us and they have proven successful with four mentees being sent to police college, three of whom have graduated and are currently serving in Patrol. We look forward to continued successful partnerships, that help our team grow and reflect the community we serve.”

Teniuk spent his early years in Prince Albert and previously served as a Community Safety Officer in North Battleford. Prior to being hired as a new recruit police officer, Teniuk spent the last six months as an experienced Community Safety Officer for Prince Albert.

Milligan calls Prince Albert home and has experience in the corrections field as a Deputy Sheriff.

Ironside joins the police service following the successful completion of the Prince Albert Grand Council Mentorship Program. His experience handling and serving court documents for the Prince Albert Police Service will be an asset in his new role, said a media release from PAPS.

Originally from The Pas, Manitoba, Hagborg is excited to begin serving his new community of Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Police Service is currently accepting applications for policing and civilian positions. Individuals interested in learning more about working with PAPS can email recruiting@papolice.ca or visit www.papolice.ca for more information.