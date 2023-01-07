Northern Bears can’t overcome deficit in 4-3 loss to Weyburn

The Prince Albert Northern Bears couldn’t overcome a four goal deficit as they fell to the Weyburn Gold Wings 4-3 during SFU18AAAHL action at the Art Hauser Centre.

Weyburn would get off to a hot start as the visiting Gold Wings would open the scoring with 14:01 remaining in the first period. Randell Banga would get an open look on the right wing and rip a wrist shot past Bears netminder Brooke Archer to make it 1-0 Weyburn.

Prince Albert led the shots 15-9 after twenty minutes.

Weyburn would double the lead with 7:49 remaining in the second period. Julianne Girardin would be sprung on a breakaway after leaving the penalty box, her initial attempt would be stopped by Archer but she would score on her second attempt to make it 2-0 Weyburn.

After a penalty to Beau Chisholm, the Gold Wings wouldn’t take long to strike again. Just over twenty seconds later on the power play, Julianne Girardin would convert for her second of the period to extend the Weyburn lead to 3-0.

Prince Albert would lead the shots 26-19 after two periods.

Abigail Manz would add another for the Gold Wings just 3:21 into the third period to extend the Weyburn lead to 4-0.

THe Northern Bears would finally crack Weyburn goaltender Amy Swayze 6:02 into the third period. Tristyn Endicott would tap a rebound past Swayze to cut the deficit to 4-1. Julia Cey and Jasmine Kohl would be credited with assists on the goal.

Elizabeth Udell would bring the Bears within two with a power play with 3:25 remaining.

Ella Clarke’s first goal as a Northern Bear would bring Prince Albert within one at 4-3 with just 0:40 left in regulation.

The Bears could not find the game tying goal as Amy Swayze stopped 47 of 50 shots to earn the victory in net for Weyburn. Brooke Archer turned aside 21 of 25 Weyburn shots for Prince Albert

The Northern Bears will take on Weyburn on Sunday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 1pm.

