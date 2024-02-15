PAPS searching for missing sisters believed to be in Prince Albert

Prince Albert Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for two missing sisters with ties to the Melfort area who are believed to be in Prince Albert.

McKenzie Silverhill, 14, was last seen on the 100 Block of 20th Street West in Prince Albert. Her sister, 12-year-old Alexis Head, was last seen on the 200 Block of 15th Avenue East in Prince Albert. The two sisters are believed to be together.

Silverhill is described as 5’3 and 112 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a “DOT MOON” tattoo on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants, and white Nike Airforce shoes.

Head is 5’1 and 120 pounds with black shaggy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white print on front, and black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees the sisters is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.