Strong third period lifts Northern Bears past Sharks

The Prince Albert Northern Bears picked up their second consecutive victory as they defeated the Battlefords Sharks 2-1 at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday night.

Head coach Steve Young says Prince Albert played a fairly complete game and were able to break through in the third period.

“I thought we did a lot of good things and I thought their goaltender was playing a strong game and we knew going into the third that we just had to continue with the type of game we’re playing and we got some pucks by her.”

Tien Woo opened the scoring for the sharks with just 2:40 remaining in the opening frame with her first career goal at the U18 AAA level. Anneka Aspaas and Danika Dureau picked up the helpers.

Prince Albert controlled play through most of the period and led the shots 10-4 after twenty minutes of play.

Neither team would score in the second period as the Bears once again held the advantage on the shot clock 14-7.

Elizabeth Udell would get Prince Albert on the board with her fifth goal of the season with 14:00 remaining in the third period. Julia Cey would pick up the lone assist.

Young says Udell has been a key piece to the Prince Albert blue line all season long.

“She’s really committed to the hockey club. She works hard. Tonight we had five defencemen, she logged a lot of ice, but she stuck with her game and was rewarded with that goal.”

Just over a minute later, Cey would pick up a goal of her own as the Bears captain would bury her team leading 13th goal of the campaign with 12:59 remaining. Udell had the helper on the play.

Although the Bears had plenty of chances in the first forty minutes, Young says it was a good sign for the team to break through with a pair of goals.

“We’ve been on the other end of the stick lots and I think it’s important for the girls to continue to work hard and get what we got tonight and those two quick goals were key because that goaltender played very well tonight.”

That would be all the support that Annika Neufeldt would need as the 16-year-old netminder would shut the door the rest of the way making 18 saves to earn her fifth win of the campaign.

Cypress Classen made 34 stops for the Sharks.

The Bears return to action on Saturday night when they welcome the Swift Current Wildcats to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

