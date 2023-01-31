PAPS members recognized by MADD with award

Three members of the Prince Albert Police Service have been recognized once again for their continued efforts to stop impaired drivers in our community.

Cst. Rob Lindsay, Cst. Dwight LeBlue, and Cst. Curtis Stasiw were recognized Monday with a Van de Vorst Family Award for Excellence in Prevention from MADD Canada and SGI for their efforts to arrest and remove impaired drivers over the last year.

Karen Anthony-Burns and Darren Deck with MADD Prince Albert presented the awards Monday in memory of Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst and their two children, Kamryn and Miguire, who lost their lives in 2016 in a collision with an impaired driver.

Between April 2021 and April 2022. Lindsay was responsible for removing 23 impaired drivers as a member with the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) section. Also a member with CTSS, LeBlue is responsible for removing 17 impaired drivers from roads and highways across the province, while Stasiw’s efforts on Patrol resulted in another 17 drivers being removed from the road.

This is the third time Lindsay has received the Van de Vorst Family Award, and the second for both LeBlue and Stasiw. All three members were previously recognized for their efforts between April 2020 and March 2021, with Lindsay also receiving the award the year prior.

The Van de Vorst Family Award is given out annually to officers across the province for their work to promote traffic safety and prevent impaired driving on Saskatchewan roads and highways. The awards recognize police officers who are responsible for removing between 8 and 16 or more impaired drivers annually.