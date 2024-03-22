PA to host Sask Weightlifting provincials

For the first time ever, Prince Albert is welcoming the best weightlifters from across the province as the Saskatchewan Weightlifting Association (SWA) is hosting senior provincials at the Alfred Jenkins Field House this weekend.

Ken Trofimuk is serving as the meet director for the event and says he was excited to hear that the SWA awarded the event to Prince Albert.

“It is a high-profile event because it is provincial. There will be a lot of athletes, our elite athletes. A number of them will be here. Some of the athletes have represented Saskatchewan internationally. Historically, it’s been either Saskatoon or Regina so it is nice that SWA is spreading its wings and allocating one of our high-profile events to a center outside of the two main cities.”

Three Prince Albert clubs are combining efforts to make the event possible. SaskPro CrossFit, H and M Fitness and the PA Olympic Weightlifting Club are all working together and serving as the host.

Trofimuk says all three clubs have been more then willing to help with anything needed to host the event.

“We have three clubs and we work really well together, there’s no kind of real competition per se amongst the clubs when it comes to doing something like that. We have a fairly decent base of volunteers to help set up and break down and do the loading. A matter of the setup and the take down on the actual competition is fairly time consuming.”

The day will start at 7 A.M. with the first weigh-ins of the day and the competition beginning at 9 A.M. The day will feature both junior (Under-20) and senior (20 and over) athletes competing. Athletes will be broken into one of 10 different body weight classes and by gender.

The SWA weightlifting provincials will take place from 9 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. at the Alfred Jenkins Field House gymnasium on Saturday.

sports@paherald.sk.ca