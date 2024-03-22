RCMP searching for 34-year-old suspect who escaped during court proceedings

Beauval RCMP are searching for a 34-year-old La Plonge First Nation man considered unlawfully at large after feeling officers during court proceedings.

Darius Gunn, 34, faces multiple charges, including assault and forcible confinement. He escaped authorities while attending court proceedings on Wednesday.

A warrant is out for Gunn’s arrest, and RCMP are actively working to locate him. Investigators believe he may be in or travelling to Beauval’s surrounding communities, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Gunn is described as 5’9 and around 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Residents should avoid approaching him, and instead report sightings to their local police jurisdiction.

Residents can also submit information anonymously through www.saskcrimestoppers.com, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.