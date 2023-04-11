PA Science Centre aims big thanks to $3,000 donation

The Prince Albert Science Centre has received plenty of community support since they opened their doors in October 2022, and that trend continued with a $3,000 donation from Prince Albert Pulp Inc. on Monday.

Acting science centre chair Sandra Williams said they have a strong foundation and donations like this one will help build on it.

“We’re just in the process right now of growing our science centre, so this $3,000 is going to help us immensely with some future projects that we have,” she said. “We don’t have anything specifically earmarked, but it will go towards future events here at the Prince Albert Science Centre.”

The Science Centre has hosted a number of exhibits since starting, the most recent being Small Steps to Big Change, which wrapped up on March 30. They also hosted smaller single day events, like the recent North East Science Fair.

Williams said they want to increase the number of exhibits and event they host, but to do that they’ll need more funding. Williams said she’s grateful to see local businesses like PA Pulp step forward and help out.

“It’s immensely important to us,” she said. “We here at the Prince Albert Science Centre love living in the City of Prince Albert. We think Prince Albert is a wonderful place to be (and) we want to offer something different for the citizens of Prince Albert, from zero to 99 years of age.

“We’re just so excited that organizations like Prince Albert Pulp Inc. are wanting to back us and support us. We feel very thankful that this business and other businesses are onboard to watch us grow and become bigger than we are.”

The Prince Albert Science Centre already has three major events planned for this month, including a Smarter Science, Better Buildings workshop for Prince Albert Grade 7 classrooms, and a forensic science lab.

Williams said getting the science centre to where it is today has been a lot of work, but it’s work the volunteer board is happy to do.

“The work has been so gratifying and so thrilling and so worthwhile,” she said.

“We’re just so excited Prince Albert is supporting us and coming out to our events.”