Former Raider head coach Habscheid steps down after 1 season with Austrian club

After one year coaching in Europe, former Prince Albert Raiders bench-boss Marc Habscheid is on the move.

Habscheid stepped down as Raiders head coach following the 2021-22 season to coach Bemer Pioneers Vorarlberg, who were in their first season of Austria’s top men’s professional hockey league. The Pioneers finished last in their first season in the 13-team league, compiling a record of eight regulation wins, three overtime wins, 34 losses and three overtime loses.

“I would like to thank the Pioneers for the cooperation and the opportunity to coach this great team,” Habscheid said in a press release. “Special thanks go to my friend Pit Gleim, the management, the team including staff and all the fans and supporters.”

The Pioneers have signed former WHLer Dylan Stanley to replace Habscheid. Stanley has spent 12 years working as skills and individual coach for juniors and professionals.

Habscheid led the Prince Albert Raiders for eight seasons, winning a WHL title in 2019. He’s not sure where he’ll coach next season.

“My next steps are currently still uncertain,” he said. “I would like to give myself the necessary time to consider various options before I set the course for the future. I wish the Pioneers all the best and a successful 2023-24 season.”

The Pioneers thanked Habscheid for helping develop the organization during its first season.

“He understood how to develop a performance-enhancing work culture with the entire team, and thereby continuously raise the sporting performance curve,” reads a statement from the team. We would like to thank Marc for the work he has done and wish him every success in his future tasks.”