PA police make 3 arrests following Thursday standoff

Three people have been arrested after the Prince Albert Police Service surrounded a residence on the 700 block of 22nd Street East on Thursday.

All three suspects were arrested after exiting the residence at 8:30 a.m. Officers remained on scene to clear the residence and conduct a search warrant. The incident is still under investigation.

All three suspects were arrested as part of an investigation into weapons complaint filed Wednesday evening. Officers were on route to a residence on the 700 block at around 11:30 p.m. when they received reports that a resident was transporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital.

Officers visited the hospital and confirmed the 25-year-old man was the victim from the incident on the 700 block of 22nd Street East. Police say the three people suspected of being involved in the shooting entered a residence on the block. Police set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with those inside.

Officers could not get a response from the suspects, and called in the Prince Albert Police Service Emergency Response Team before the suspects exited the building at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service, particularly if they heard anything suspicious between the hours of 11 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 12 a.m. on Feb. 29.