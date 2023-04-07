PA Minor Baseball receives $10,000 grant from Roughriders Grey Cup Legacy Program

It’s been months since the Grey Cup took place in Regina in November, but communities across Saskatchewan are feeling the benefit of the Grey Cup Festival Legacy Grant Program.

The City of Prince Albert received $10,000 that will go towards the construction of batting cages as part of the Grand Slam rebuild project at the Kinsmen Baseball Complex.

Prince Albert Minor Baseball president Duane Kripp says he is thankful for the selection out of hundreds of applicants.

“It’s my understanding that there were over 200 different applications from across the province to apply for the funding and we were one of the nine that were selected. So that’s a that’s a pretty neat thing to be able to come out on top with a program that obviously the organizers with the funding decision makers see the importance of what we’re doing here and the importance of youth sports.”

With the minor baseball season set to begin next month, Kripp says the funding is needed to be able to provide for a record-breaking number of registrants.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal to have the support. They see the importance of supporting your youth sports, specifically in baseball right now. And I think everyone sees how baseball is a growing sport in the last couple of years. Like our numbers are absolutely through the roof, this is going to be the largest ever registration in the history of Prince Albert Minor Baseball in all of our divisions. With our growth, we need to have the infrastructure to support the amount of kids that are coming out to play.”

Kripp says Prince Albert Minor Baseball has over 300 players registered across all age levels for the upcoming 2023 season.

Other recipients of funding from the Grey Cup Festival Legacy Grant program include the Battlefords & Area Sexual Assault Centre, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, Prairie Harm Reduction, Kawacatoose First Nation, Broncs Parents Association/Town of Indian Head, Northern Lights School Division #113 and the First Nations University of Canada.

sports@paherald.sk.ca