Christopher Lake man faces first degree murder charge in connection with death of 34-year-old Paddockwood man

Prince Albert RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have arrested and charged 64-year-old Reginald Durocher of Christopher Lake in relation to the death of Ryan Clark, 34, of Paddockwood on April 4.

Durocher faces one count of first degree murder. He made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police jurisdiction.

Clark died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in Northside just off Highway No. 2. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS pronounced Clark dead at the scene. RCMP officers determined the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the community of Little Red River at around 11 p.m. The driver was taken into custody.