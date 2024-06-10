Outlaws close out home schedule with pair of losses

The home schedule for the Prince Albert Outlaws came to a close with a pair of losses at the Kinsmen Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The Outlaws fell short with a 17-12 loss against the Saskatoon SWAT on Friday night and fell 19-2 to the Saskatoon Brewers on Saturday.

Outlaws defender Mark Peterson says Prince Albert played well, despite not getting a win in the standings on the weekend.

“It wasn’t too bad. Tonight (Saturday) obviously wasn’t the best, but last night we played a pretty good game against the SWAT. It was close, only a couple goals. That one could have potentially even gone the other way in our favour. All in all, I think it was a pretty decent weekend.”

Kalen Currie led all Prince Albert scorers on Friday night with seven points. Brody Holizki and Kurtis Peifer each added six points each.

For the SWAT, Stephen Toporowski led the way with eight points. Kenny Elliott, Dane Young, Tanner Vancoughnett and Jordan Mackenzie each added four points in the win.

The Outlaws had a short bench on Saturday night against the Brewers due to several players being away for coaching or work commitments.

Peterson says having a short bench put discipline at a premium for the Outlaws.

“It’s just trying to stay loose and have as much fun as you can and you can’t take any penalties really, especially the stupid ones that I don’t even think there was even a penalty called so I mean that that helped.”

Kurits Peifer and Carson Remy each posted a goal for the Outlaws in the Saturday loss.

Adam Saunders led the charge for the Brewers with seven points. Mitch Linklater, Reed Murphy, and Matthew Saunders each had six points.

With the losses, the Outlaws fall to 2-5 on the season putting them in fourth place in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) senior standings.

Peterson says there has been some positives throughout the season, despite the team not being near the top of the league.

“It’s been good. Obviously, we would like to have a little better showing in a couple of the games. First road trip started out the year well with a nice win there, and then the guys were just a little bit too banged up for the second game. We came back home to play Standing Buffalo in between a Predators game. We had a good crowd and I thought we played not too bad for the majority of that one. A couple hard fought ones here. All in all, it wasn’t the best year. But it wasn’t too terrible either.”

The Outlaws close out the season on Thursday night when they travel to Saskatoon to take on the Brewers. Ball drop is at 8 p.m.

