Outdoor stage brings music to Arborfield

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

A group of Arborfield residents got together to build a new outdoor stage for the community of Arborfield.

The stage itself is called the “In Motion” stage and has been used successfully all summer long thanks to the group of community volunteers. Colleen Walton, who was part of the group that made the stage possible, credits the help of her husband Richard in helping build the stage itself. She has booked numerous musicians, bands and even a magician for the community to come and it has seen crowds from 80 up to 130 people all summer long.

The stage was built in 2022. It received some major donations from Diamond North Credit Union, the Arborfield Recreation Board, and the Arborfield Tri-Unity Fund.

Walton said there was a Gospel Jamboree on Sept. 17. Throughout the summer other entertainment included: Paddockwood; Larry Krause, a Saskatchewan country award winner; Leonard Gray; Ches Anthony; Shawn Dancey from Star City; and Lenville Elevator. Codie Prevost was their biggest show.

They are planning an outdoor jam session on Sept. 23. All shows have a low fee of $10 which helps with the upkeep of the stage and bringing in other musicians.

The stage has also been used for weddings and open mic nights for those who write poems, sing and line dance.

Walton looks forward to many more shows next summer in the community of Arborfield.