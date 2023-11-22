Orange Lodge installs new officers

Diefenbaker Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge #1748 met at the Coronet Hotel to hold their annual election and installation of Officers on Saturday November 4th.

Pictured from left to right are: Deputy Master Kurt Fuchs, Marshal Henry MacKenzie, Billy Naismith, Worshipful Master John Wojcik, 2nd Lecturer Jim Fairman, Chaplain Kevin Carpendale. Not pictured are Treasurer Brian Galloway and Secretary Nathaniel Clayton.

The Orange Lodge is a Protestant fraternal organization that promotes fellowship in the Protestant faith, loyalty to Crown and civil and religious liberty for all.