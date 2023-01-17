Officers with Pierceland RCMP actively searching for man wanted on multiple outstanding charges

Pierceland RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ramsay Ochuschayoo, 37, who has outstanding charges for his arrest.

Ochuschayoo faces a number of charges including flight from police, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a release order and failure to attend court.

According to police, Ochuschayoo is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He is known to keep his hair very short and wears a beard.

Pierceland RCMP have been actively searching for Ochuschayoo and patrolling areas where he is known to frequent. Although his current whereabouts are unknown, he is known to frequent Big Island Lake Cree Territory, Sask., Pierceland, Sask., and Cold Lake, AB.

Anyone with information about this or any other crimes is asked to call the Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously.