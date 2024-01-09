Officers make 1 arrest, but no charges laid as investigation into RM of Prince Albert fire continues

Prince Albert RCMP officers have made one arrest, but the suspect has not been charged as the investigation into a structure fire in the RM of Prince Albert continues.

RCMP officers were called to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. on Monday following reports of a fire at a business on 48th Street West in the RM. In a press release, the RCMP said the fire caused significant damage and appeared to be deliberately set.

Officers arrested a person of interest in the City of Prince Albert at round 9:30 a.m. No charges have been laid.

The Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from the Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section and fire investigators from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.