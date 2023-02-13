Off the Cuff returning with Valentine’s Day theme in monthly improv show

Off the Cuff Improv and Interactive are returning with a tribute to the Love Month of February with their Family Improv monthly show at the John M Cuelenaere Library on Feb. 16.

Adreanna Boucher of Off the Cuff said the show will be family-friendly with a theme geared towards Valentine’s Day.

“All of our shows are kind of along the style of ‘Who’s Line is it Anyway?’ We do a series of skits in a game format and they are coloured by suggestions from the audience. Sometimes we bring volunteers up,” Boucher said.

“We do these every month at the library. They are usually the third Thursday of the month and this month, because it’s the same week as Valentine’s Day, we are promoting it as having a love theme…. It is a nice little ‘we love you guys’ present to all of our fans,” she explained.

They will perform a series of scenes based on suggestions from the audience. Boucher said it’s a great way to get the children’s creative juices flowing as well as the adults while getting them a good dose of those healthy laughs.

“We always choose our games ahead of time and what we are going to do, and we chose the games specifically this time,” she said. “We have some fun things planned for volunteers in the audience that tie into being sweet on someone or having a sweetheart. We are going to play a lot on those sorts of things, but we still will use suggestions from the audience for those games that will colour which directions those games are going, but we have some special surprises for audience members at that time.”

Instead of regular pricing, all tickets are $5 off with adults being $10 and children 13 and under.

Boucher said their goal is to be entertaining and family friendly.

“We always gear our show towards everyone in the audience,” she explained. “We are working on a brand new sketch for this one so that one will be written ahead of time. I’m writing it today, actually. That one definitely has the Valentine’s Day theme, so we try to throw those in sometimes too.”

The show is 7 p.m. in the Mahon Auditorium and Off the Cuff Improv has committed to donating half of their ticket proceeds to the John M Cuelenaere Library’s Save our Seats campaign, a fund dedicated to the upkeep and refurbishment of the Mahon Auditorium.

“We are grateful to the library to be partnering with us and if anyone has any questions they can reach out to us or check out our website for more details,” she said.

Masks are strongly recommended but not mandatory and courtesy spacing between families/groups will be maintained.

