Northern Bears top Hounds to earn weekend split

The fourth time was the charm for the Prince Albert Northern Bears as they defeated the Notre Hounds 4-2 in SFU18AAAHL action on Saturday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says that Prince Albert were able to weather the storm in Saturday’s game.

“I thought from yesterday we played hard but today we knew we had to gut it out. When you’re playing a team like Notre Dame there is no second chances. I thought the girls dug down today and gutted it out and got rewarded for it.”

THe Northern Bears have now faced the Hounds four times in the month of November and Saturday’s win was their first against Notre Dame this season. All four games between the two teams have been decided by two goals or less.

Young says the Hounds are a worthy opponent and the Northern Bears were ready for the challenge.

“It feels really good. Notre Dame brings out the best in you and if you are not prepared to be your best, you’re going to be in tough. I give the girls credit, we see them again next week and we got to be ready to go.”

Notre Dame would open the scoring on the power play as Julianna Herman would rip one past Bears goaltender Brooke Archer just over six minutes into the first period.

15:50 into the second period, the Northern Bears would find the equalizer as Julia Cey would record her second goal in as many games to even the score at 1-1. Jasmine Kohl and Elizabeth Udell recorded assists on the play.

Shots after two periods of play favored Notre Dame 18-12.

The Bears would take the lead less than five minutes into the third period as Sasha Malenfant would bury one past Hounds netminder Mackenzie Bloom. Claudia Lammers picked up a helper on the tally.

Julia Cey would double the Prince Albert lead with her second goal of the contes later in the third as her wrist shot bested the Hounds goaltender low blocker side with just 7:00 remaining in the third period. Tristyn Endicott picked up the lone assist on the goal.

The Bears would add an important insurance goal as Kaebree Young would find the back of the net with 2:34 remaining to extend the lead to 4-1.

Notre Dame would answer with just over a minute remaining, but that was close as they would get.

With the win, Prince Albert improves to 3-12-0 on the season and return to action next weekend when they take on the Weyburn Gold Wings.

