Northern Bears edge Swift Current to start weekend series

The Prince Albert Northern Bears picked up right where they left off and picked up a 4-2 win over the Swift Current Wildcats in SFU18AAAHL action Saturday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre.

Northern Bears head coach Steve Young says both teams brought energy and that the Bears are happy with the result.

“We knew here going into the Christmas break that teams are always different and you got to get through with that energy. I think both teams brought that energy and we were fortunate to get through it today.”

Saturday’s game was the first in nearly two weeks for the Bears, who last played on Dec. 4, a 3-2 shootout win over the Notre Dame Hounds

Young says the Bears played strong from the initial puck drop.

“When you haven’t played for a while and Swift Current had because they played in the tournament in Notre Dame, we had to get our feet under us early and I feel the girls did a good job of that.

Swift Current nearly opened the scoring about seven minutes into the first period. Calla Kampen would be sprung on a short handed breakaway and her shot would beat Bears netminder Brooke Archer but not the goalpost to keep the game scoreless.

The Northern Bears would open the scoring with just 3:28 remaining in the first period. Julia Cey’s initial shot would be stopped by Swift Current goaltender Paige Fischer but Cey would collect her own rebound and put it high blocker side past Fischer to give Prince Albert an early 1-0 advantage.

Shots in the opening frame favored the home side Bears 9-7.

Swift Current would answer at the 8:56 mark of the second period as Addison Eurich would tap a rebound past Brooke Archer to even the score at 1-1.

In the final minute of the middle frame, the Northern Bears would regain the lead. A point shot would be tipped in front of the net by Sasha Malenfant and past Fischer to give the Bears a 2-1 lead.

The visiting Wildcats would lead the shots 19-15 after two periods of play.

Swift Current would come out strong in the third period and would tie the game at 2-2 4:03 into the final frame. Addison Eurich picked up her second goal of the contest assisted by Sadie Keller and Taylre Becker.

Swift Current would continue to press with plenty of pressure in the offensive zone but they would not find the go ahead goal as Brooke Archer stood tall for the Northern Bears. Archer turned aside 32 of 34 Swift Current shots in the contest.

Young says the Northern Bears have handled adversity well throughout the season.

“It’s important. Early in the year, we would battle and come out on the wrong side of the stick, it’s important we learn from it. It’s important we understand that it’s a game where you have to face battles and you got to be ready for them.”

The Northern Bears would take the lead with just 1:38 to go in the game as Jasmine Kohl would beat Wildcats goaltender Paige Fischer to give the Bears a 3-2 lead.

Sasha Malenfant would pick up her second goal of the contest with an empty net goal to secure the 4-2 Bears win.

The Northern Bears and Swift Current wrap up a two game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at te Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 1pm.

