North Sask. woman wins $1 million VLT jackpot

A north Saskatchewan woman is $1 million richer after winning the jackpot prize while playing a VLT in La Ronge.

Mary Caisse of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band received $1,006,667.68 after winning the Vault Breaker jackpot at Eddie’s Place in La Ronge on Jan. 22. Caisse said both she and her husband were overwhelmed with emotion after the win.

“We started crying,” she said in a press release. “We cried, we laughed—shocked, happy tears.”

Caisse said she started playing the VLT while her husband played pool. She initially wasn’t paying much attention, but that soon changed.

“When four Vault Breaker symbols fell in a row, I knew I had won something descent,” she said. “The last symbol kept spinning and spinning—it felt like it took forever to land. When it finally fell in place, I yelled for my husband to come over.”

Caisse said they plan to buy a house with the winnings, and share the rest with family.

“Just being able to help everyone get settled and more financially set-up, that’s a dream come true,” she said.

The Vault Breaker game links 4,200 VLTs in roughly 270 Saskatchewan communities. Residents play for three mystery jackpot tiers: local, regional, and provincial. Caisse won the provincial jackpot, which pays out before it hits $1.5 million.