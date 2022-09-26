North Battleford man arrested for multiple parole violations

A 28-year-old man has been charged with multiple driving offences after fleeing from police on two separate occasions in September.

On September 9th and September 23rd, police from the Battlefords Detachment attempted to stop and arrested Marty Moccasin, who was wanted for parole violations.

Moccasin fled from officers and multiple attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

With the assistance of the Provincial and Municipal General Investigation Sections, a Gang Task Force investigation led to the safe arrest of Moccasin in the early hours of September 24th in North Battleford.

Moccasin has been charged with two counts each of dangerous driving and flight from police. He is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime and will be returned to custody for being unlawfully at large.

He will be appearing in court on Monday.