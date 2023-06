The RCMP is assuring the public that officers found no risk after responding to a potential child luring in Warman on Monday.

Officers responded to Peters Street at about 3:30 p.m. and began their investigation.

They concluded that no incident of child luring occurred.

RCMP are, however, using the call to remind parents to teach children to never go anywhere with someone they don’t know and to report any suspicious activity as soon as possible.

Warman is located north of Saskatoon.