RCMP searching for 22-year-old man wanted in Montreal Lake assault investigation

RCMP officers are searching for a man facing several charges in connection with an assault investigation in Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Isiah Roberts, 22, of Montreal Lake faces eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful confinement. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and RCMP officers are trying to find him.

Roberts may be in the Prince Albert or Montreal Lake areas, but this has not been confirmed. He is described as around 5’10 and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP have advised residents to avoid approaching Roberts if they see him and instead call their local detachment at 310-RCMP. Residents can also submit tips anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Roberts is accused of assaulting a woman over several hours at a residence in Montreal Lake on May 29. The woman was taken to hospital with injuries the RCMP described as serious.

RCMP officers were called to the residence at around 4:30 a.m. after reports of the assault. They discovered a man in the residence and notified him he was under arrest. The man fled from the building and eluded officers by running into a nearby wooded area.

The RCMP issued a warrant for Roberts’ arrest shortly after. The charges against him have yet to be proven in court.